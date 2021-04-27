IND USA
Ireland approves AstraZeneca, J&J vaccines for citizens above 50: PM Martin
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine had been paused by health authorities and AstraZeneca was only allowed for those over 60.(Bloomberg file photo)
Ireland approves AstraZeneca, J&J vaccines for citizens above 50: PM Martin

Reuters | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Dublin
PUBLISHED ON APR 27, 2021 07:08 PM IST

The Irish government has agreed to allow the use of both the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines for people over 50 years old, Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Tuesday.

The country is broadly on target in its rollout, Martin told journalists when asked if he expected to achieve its goal of vaccinating 80% of the adult population by the end of June.

