News / World News / Islamic State claims responsibility for second attack in Afghanistan in a week

Islamic State claims responsibility for second attack in Afghanistan in a week

ByHT News Desk
Jan 10, 2024 02:38 PM IST

The militant group claimed responsibility for the attack releasing a statement on its Telegram channel.

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a blast in eastern Kabul targeting a vehicle, resulting in the deaths of at least three people. This marks the second deadly attack by the terrorist group in Afghanistan within a week.

Police spokesman Khalid Zadran confirmed a bomb explosion that led to the death of three civilians and injured four others. (File)
The militant group claimed responsibility for the attack releasing a statement on its Telegram channel. The statement said that it detonated an explosive device on a vehicle owned by staff members of Afghanistan's primary prison, Pul-e-Charki prison, in Kabul, resulting in killing and injuring 10 people.

However, police spokesman Khalid Zadran, speaking to AP, confirmed a bomb explosion that led to the death of three civilians and injured four others.

The blast occurred in the eastern sector of the city, specifically in the Alokhail area. Additionally, authorities have apprehended one suspect in connection with the attack.

This attack follows the group's claim of responsibility for an explosion on a bus in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood, resulting in at least five fatalities. Notably, the regional chapter of the Islamic State has consistently targeted Shiites, whom they consider heretics, with multiple attacks against the community in recent months.

Despite a decline in bomb blasts and suicide attacks in Afghanistan following the Taliban's assumption of power in August 2021, various armed groups, including the Islamic State, continue to pose threats to security in the region.

In the past three days, three separate attacks on police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province have resulted in the deaths of 12 officers.

IS affiliates, a major rival of the Taliban, have struck time and again in Kabul and northern provinces.

