Israel military says sirens sounded in several areas after projectile launched from Yemen

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Tuesday said sirens were sounded in several areas of central Israel following the launch of a projectile from Yemen. Details regarding potential damage or casualties are yet to be confirmed. Israeli emergency responders transport a ladder at the site where a projectile fired from Yemen landed in Tel Aviv early on December 21, 2024. (AFP)

This comes days after a projectile fired from Yemen struck Tel Aviv overnight into Saturday, Israeli authorities said, in a rare instance of a failed interception over the city.

The Israeli military said the projectile landed in Tel Aviv’s southern Jaffa area, injuring 16 people. It added that attempts to intercept a missile from Yemen failed shortly after sirens sounded in central Israel.

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels had claimed responsibility for the Saturday strike on Israel, saying they directed a ballistic missile at "a military target of the Israeli enemy".

The Israeli military said it failed to intercept the missile, forcing many residents to leave their homes in the early hours.

US strikes back

Later on Saturday, the United States said it struck targets in Yemen's rebel-held capital, hours after a Houthi rebel missile wounded people in Tel Aviv.

The missile, which wounded 16 people, was the second such attack in two days.

Among the targets of US forces was a rebel missile storage centre and a “command-and-control facility”, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.

American forces also shot down multiple Houthi drones and an anti-ship cruise missile over the Red Sea, it said, shortly after the rebels' Al-Masirah TV channel reported that an “aggression” had targeted the Attan district of Sanaa, blaming Western forces.

American and British forces have repeatedly struck rebel targets in Yemen this year in response to Houthi attacks on shipping in Red Sea-area waters vital to global trade.

Israel has also previously struck back, including against ports and energy facilities, after rebel attacks against its territory.

Houthis have repeatedly launched missiles against Israel in solidarity with the Palestinians since the war in Gaza began more than a year ago. Most of them have been intercepted.

(With inputs from agencies)