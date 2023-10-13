Israel minister steps down amid war: ‘Waste of public funds’

Amidst war with Hamas militant group, Israel's public diplomacy minister Galit Distel Atbaryan announced to step down from her post citing the stripping of her ministry's already limited powers. Public diplomacy minister Galit Distel Atbaryan. (Flash90)

Atbaryan's decision comes after the Netanyahu's government empowered the Diaspora Affairs Ministry to oversee Israel's international public diplomacy efforts alongside the Foreign Ministry earlier this week.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the former public diplomacy minister while expressing her frustration and the need to prioritise Israel's interests during the tumultuous time, explained how Netanyahu's office decided to appoint the diaspora affairs ministry as responsible for coordinating Israel’s war-time public diplomacy alongside the foreign ministry following Hamas’s brutal assault.

The diaspora affairs ministry accordingly had more resources, manpower and authorities than her nascent office, and therefore “I cannot find at this moment any justification for this doubling of powers.” She further said, "Emptied of the authority it was originally given — I have no choice but to honestly admit that every day it would continue to operate would be a waste of public funds. Ego aside - the good of Israel comes first, certainly during such a difficult war."

In her official statement, Atbaryan said, "The ministry of information was assigned the task of strengthening national resilience. But there is already a very talented minister for national security affairs, there is the Home Front Command, there are civil organizations that do sacred work, and to be honest - I can't find any justification for this doubling of powers. Running a government office is an expensive matter, and the people of Israel need every shekel. And when I see the Ministry of Information that has been emptied of the powers it was given in the first place - I can only honestly admit that every day it is operated from now on is a waste of public funds."

Atbaryan concluded her statement by announcing her resignation from the position while expressing confidence in her successor, Amichai Shikli. She thanked PM Netanyahu for his trust and called on him to allocate the entire ministry's budget to citizens in the south of the country.

The ministry of public diplomacy struggled to assert itself since its formation. It faced continuous criticism while its relevance and lack of substantive influence was frequently questioned. The ministry, essentially consisting of the minister's office, failed in multiple attempts to appoint a ministry director-general, according to Times of Israel.

Atbaryan tended to make headlines for divisive remarks and comments, including a cabinet meeting over the summer where she reportedly got into a heated fight with Intelligence Minister Galit Gamliel, saying: “Bite me, you moron, no one in Likud likes you," the report added.