Israel urges nationals to leave Turkey immediately over Iran attack threat
Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Monday urged citizens in Turkey to leave "as soon as possible" over threats that Iranian operatives are actively planning attacks on Israelis in Istanbul.
"There is a real and immediate danger," Lapid said. "If you are already in Istanbul, return to Israel as soon as possible... If you have planned a flight to Istanbul -- cancel. No vacation is worth your life," he added, citing "several Iranian attempts at carrying out terror attacks against Israelis on holiday".
-
Satyagraha march: Chidambaram manhandled, sustains hairline fracture, says Cong
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged that a “deadly attack” was launched on party leader KC Venugopal, while former Union minister P Chidambaram was hit by police and his glasses were thrown on the ground during a protest march as their party leader Rahul Gandhi headed to the ED office for questioning in the National Herald case on Monday.
-
Days after retirement, Mithali Raj opens up on feud with coach
Mithali, who is the leading run-scorer among women in international cricket, attained plenty of highs during her career. However, there was phase in 2018 where she found herself embroiled in a controversy during the 2018 T20 World Cup involving current head coach Ramesh Powar.
-
Alaya F kickstarts Monday being ‘happy, healthy and filled with energy’
Alaya believes in starting the week on the right note. On Monday, Alaya brushed our blues away with a short snippet of herself performing a yoga routine in her living room. In the video shared by the actor, Alaya can be seen balancing her body on her elbows with her head touching the floor, while her legs can be seen balanced against the mirror attached to the wall.
-
Pakistan overtake India in ICC ODI rankings
India have fallen behind Pakistan in the latest update to the International Cricket Council's ODI rankings. Pakistan have jumped to fourth, pushing India down to fifth, after their cleansweep at home against the West Indies. Before the start of the series, Pakistan were placed fifth in the rankings with a rating of 102. But the 3-0 clean sweep over the Windies has boosted them to No 4 with a rating of 106. India, on the other hand, are on 105 rating points.
-
'Want to own No 6 and 7 position': Riyan Parag says he wants to emulate MS Dhoni
Coming to bat in the lower middle order, Riyan Parag was often left to do a lot with fewer balls left, but it is not something he looks back with regret. In fact, going forward, Parag wants to get better at his role. In the news for his cheeky tactics, heated exchange with Harshal Patel and the R Ashwin run-out, the RR youngster has one goal, which is to boss the No. 6 and 7 positions in the batting order and hope he could perform the role the great MS Dhoni did during his legendary India and CSK career.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics