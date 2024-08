The Israeli military said on Thursday its troops killed five Palestinian fighters who were hiding inside a mosque in Tulkarm, in the occupied West Bank.

The Nur Shams camp near the city of Tulkarem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on August 28, 2024. At least 10 Palestinians were killed in Israeli raids and strikes in several towns in the north of the occupied West Bank on August 28. (Photo by Jaafar ASHTIYEH / AFP)(AFP)