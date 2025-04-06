Menu Explore
Israel's latest strikes on Gaza kill 15 people, mostly women and children

PTI |
Apr 06, 2025 05:42 PM IST

Israel ended its ceasefire with Hamas and renewed its air and ground war last month.

Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip killed at least 15 people, including 10 women and children, overnight and into Sunday, according to local health officials.

The Israeli strikes hit a tent and a house in the southern city of Khan Younis, killing five men, five women and five children(AP)
Israel ended its ceasefire with Hamas and renewed its air and ground war last month. It has carried out out waves of strikes and seized territory in order to pressure the militants to accept a new deal for a truce and hostage release. It has also blocked the import of food, fuel and humanitarian aid.

The latest strikes hit a tent and a house in the southern city of Khan Younis, killing five men, five women and five children, according to Nasser Hospital, which received the bodies.

The war began when Hamas-led militants attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people and taking 251 hostage. Fifty-nine hostages are still being held in Gaza — 24 of whom are believed to be alive — after most of the rest were released in ceasefires or other deals.

Israel's offensive has killed at least 50,695 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, which does not say how many were civilians or combatants. It says another 115,338 people have been wounded. Israel says it has killed around 20,000 militants, without providing evidence.

