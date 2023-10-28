News / World News / Israel's military says it thwarted missile fire from Lebanon

Israel's military says it thwarted missile fire from Lebanon

Reuters |
Oct 28, 2023 02:52 PM IST

The military said a surface-to-air missile fired from Lebanon at one of its drones.

Israel's military said on Saturday it had stopped a surface-to-air missile fired from Lebanon at one of its drones, and was responding by striking the launch site.

Israeli soldiers stand atop a Merkava tank during in a military drill near the border with Lebanon on October 26.(AFP)
"The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) thwarted a surface-to-air missile that was fired from Lebanon toward an IDF UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle). In response, the IDF is striking the origin of the missile's fire," it said.

