Israel's military says it thwarted missile fire from Lebanon
Reuters |
Oct 28, 2023 02:52 PM IST
The military said a surface-to-air missile fired from Lebanon at one of its drones.
Israel's military said on Saturday it had stopped a surface-to-air missile fired from Lebanon at one of its drones, and was responding by striking the launch site.
"The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) thwarted a surface-to-air missile that was fired from Lebanon toward an IDF UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle). In response, the IDF is striking the origin of the missile's fire," it said.
