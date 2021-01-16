Jaishankar attends meeting with parliamentary panel on external affairs

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar interacted and exchanged views with MPs from various parties at a meeting of a Consultative Committee on External Affairs on Saturday, with senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor saying there is a need for more such interactions with the government.

At the meeting, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla gave a detailed presentation on the external affairs ministry.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Tharoor and Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi were among those who attended the meeting.

"Record three and a half hour meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee on External Affairs began at 11.30 & just concluded. A wide-ranging, stimulating & candid discussion between EAM @DrSJaishankar & the dozen MPs who attended. We need more such interactions w/GOI!" Tharoor tweeted after the meeting along with photographs.

Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted, "Attended my first Consultative Committee-External Affairs as a member. Had an enriching discussion where EAM @DrSJaishankar ji, Chairman of the committee, patiently heard us all and answered every question put forward!" "Also @HarshShringla ji’s detailed presentation on MEA was helpful," she said.

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs constitutes consultative committees of members of both the Houses of Parliament and arranges meetings. These panels are attached to various ministries.

The minister or minister of state in-charge of a ministry acts as the chairman of consultative committees of that ministry.

The main purpose of these panels is to provide a forum for informal discussions between the government and MPs on policies and programmes, and the manner of their implementation.