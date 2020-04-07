e-paper
Home / World News / Japan PM Shinzo Abe declares state of emergency over coronavirus

Japan PM Shinzo Abe declares state of emergency over coronavirus

A month-long emergency was declared in Tokyo over a spike in coronavirus cases in the country.

world Updated: Apr 07, 2020 14:45 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Tokyo
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has declared a state to emergency in the country.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has declared a state to emergency in the country.(AP)
         

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday declared a month-long state of emergency in Tokyo and six other parts of the country over a spike in coronavirus cases.

“As I decided that a situation feared to gravely affect people’s lives and the economy has occurred... I am declaring a state of emergency,” Abe said.

The measure falls short of the strict lockdowns seen in other parts of the world but empowers local governors to urge people to stay inside and to call for businesses to close.

