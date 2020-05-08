e-paper
Japan, US agree to cooperate in Covid-19 fight

Japan, US agree to cooperate in Covid-19 fight

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump have agreed to cooperate closely in developing Covid-19 vaccines and drugs, and in their efforts to boost their economies.

world Updated: May 08, 2020 15:11 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Tokyo
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump have agreed to cooperate closely in developing Covid-19 vaccines and drugs, and in their efforts to boost their economies.

The two leaders held telephone talks as they seek to reopen businesses in their respective countries.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters the leaders exchanged views on the Covid-19 situation, measures to prevent further spread of the virus, development of drugs and vaccines, and steps for reopening the economies in their countries. He said Abe proposed the talks.

“It was extremely meaningful to be able to reassure Japan-US cooperation via telephone talks between the two leaders just as the international society is expected to unite and tackle the (pandemic),” Suga said.

The Japanese health ministry, in a rare fast-track process, approved Gilead Sciences Inc.’s antiviral drug remdesivir on Thursday to treat Covid-19 patients.

The approval was granted under a special fast-track process only four days after the company filed an application.

Japan is still under a coronavirus state of emergency, which was extended this week until the end of May, though there have been no hard lockdowns.

The United States has more than 1.2 million reported infections, with deaths exceeding 75,000, while Japan has about 15,500 cases and 580 deaths.

