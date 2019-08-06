e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 06, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Aug 06, 2019

Jeff Bezos sells Amazon stock worth $2.8 billion last week

The move comes as part of a previously announced 10b5-1 trading plan. Bezos had previously said he plans to sell stock worth about $1 billion each year to fund his rocket company, Blue Origin.

world Updated: Aug 06, 2019 09:27 IST
Reuters
Reuters
San Francisco
Bezos’ former wife, Mackenzie Bezos, who currently owns Amazon stake worth more than $37 billion, is now the online retailer’s second largest individual shareholder.
Bezos’ former wife, Mackenzie Bezos, who currently owns Amazon stake worth more than $37 billion, is now the online retailer’s second largest individual shareholder.(PTI image)
         

Amazon.com Inc Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos offloaded $990 million worth of shares in the company last Thursday and Friday, taking the total value of shares sold last week to $2.8 billion.

In the last three days of July, Bezos has sold stock worth about $1.8 billion, regulatory filings (UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION)with the Securities and Exchange Commission showed.

Amazon declined to comment on Bezos’ stock sale.

The move comes as part of a previously announced 10b5-1 trading plan. Bezos had previously said he plans to sell stock worth about $1 billion each year to fund his rocket company, Blue Origin.

Bezos’ former wife, Mackenzie Bezos, who currently owns Amazon stake worth more than $37 billion, is now the online retailer’s second largest individual shareholder.

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 09:27 IST

more from world
top news
    trending topics
    Jammu & Kashmir Live UpdatesIrfan PathanArticle 370 and Article 35AAnupam KherMumbai Rains ImpactAmit Shah
    don't miss