Joe Biden, Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro set to meet in June at US summit,
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and US leader Joe Biden are set to meet next month after Bolsonaro accepted an invitation to the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, two sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
Bolsonaro's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the news, which was first reported by the O Globo newspaper. The White House and the US State Department did not immediately respond to questions on the matter.
The far-right Brazilian leader, an admirer of former US President Donald Trump, has not yet spoken with Biden, whose election victory he was slow to recognize. Relations between Brasilia and Washington remain frosty over Bolsonaro's environmental record and attacks on democratic institutions.
Bolsonaro had not planned to attend the summit until Biden sent an envoy to convince him to come with the offer of a bilateral meeting, the two sources said. A Brazilian presidential aide said Bolsonaro and Biden were "practically certain" to meet, while a person in Washington familiar with the matter said details of their meeting were still being finalized.
The US government had faced the prospect of leaders from Latin America's two largest countries skipping the encounter, which is expected to tackle migration and the environment as well as showcasing hemispheric democracy.
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said he will not attend unless all countries in the Americas are invited. Reuters reported earlier this month that Bolsonaro was not planning to attend the event.
Former US Senator Christopher Dodd, Biden's special adviser for the summit, met with Bolsonaro in Brasilia on Tuesday in a last-ditch effort to bring him around.
At least 9 killed as 3 bombs strike minibuses in Afghan city: police
Three bombs tore through minibuses in Afghanistan's northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif on Wednesday, killing at least nine people, police said. "The bombs were placed on three minibuses in different districts of the city," Balkh provincial police spokesman Asif Waziri told AFP, adding that 15 other people were wounded. Another bomb exploded inside a mosque in the capital Kabul late on Wednesday, killing at least two people and wounding 10 others, the interior ministry said.
Afghanistan: 16 killed as four blasts tear through minibuses, Kabul mosque
At least 16 people were killed after a blast tore through a mosque in Afghanistan's capital Kabul and three blasts ripped through three minibuses northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif on Wednesday. A spokesman for Kabul's commander said at least two people were injured in the blast on a mosque in Kabul. Emergency hospital said in a tweet it had received five bodies from the blast and more than a dozen wounded patients, reported Reuters.
Pakistan on boil: Trees torched, tear gas fired during Imran Khan's march
Clashes erupted across several cities of Pakistan amid the Azadi March call by the ousted prime minister Imran Khan Niazi. After Karachi, Lahore and parts of Khyber Pakhunkhwa, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf supporters and workers resorted to violence in the federal capital Islamabad, where the party chief is set to hold the rally.
‘No petrol in any station, no cash in ATMs’: Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez
On a day Lahore witnessed clashes between supporters of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and police, former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez took to Twitter and slammed the Pakistani establishment over the shortage of fuel and cash, tagging prominent politicians in the country. Political and economic volatility has deepened in the nuclear-armed nation ahead of a likely announcement by the International Monetary Fund later in the day on whether it will resume a $6 billion rescue package.
China conducts military exercise around Taiwan to warn U.S.
China's People's Liberation Army on Wednesday said it has conducted a military exercise around Taiwan as a warning against its “collusive activities” with the United States, two days after President Joe Biden said Washington would get involved militarily if China were to try to take the self-ruled island by force. “This is a stern warning to the recent collusive activities by the US and Taiwan secessionists,” Senior a spokesperson of the Eastern Theatre Command, Colonel Shi Yi was quoted in Chinese state media as saying.
