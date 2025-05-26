Kate Middleton, Prince William's family expanded with pet dog's new puppies

Prince William and Kate Middleton's beloved cocker spaniel, Orla, recently gave birth to quads, The Sun reported. Kate Middleton and Prince William shared the picture of Orla on their social media handle last month on National Pet Day. (Instagram/princeandprincessofwales)

The royal couple's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, have already reportedly been enjoying their time with the puppies. However, no official announcement notice is posted for this addition to the family outside Buckingham Palace.

An insider with the royal family was quoted as saying, "We always thought the patter of tiny feet in the Wales’s household had ended, so the sound of tiny paws will have to do.”

It has not yet been clarified whether the royal family plans to keep the weeks-old pups of their black cocker spaniel.

Orla also featured in Kate Middleton's emotional family video from September last year, when she revealed that her chemotherapy was completed. She had also expressed that nature had played a significant role in her cancer recovery.

Kate's brother James Middleton reportedly gifted Orla to the family in 2020. James had also bred Lupo, Kate and William's previous dog, and Orla's parents.

The much-loved pet, however, does not make such appearances with the royal family, except for selective occasions. Kate and William had posted a photo of Orla last month for National Pet Day, captioning it with "Celebrating the animals who bring so much joy, companionship and love to our lives."

In another instance, Orla was seen in a picture from Charlotte's seventh birthday in 2022.

Lupo was reportedly gifted to the royal family by James in 2011, but died in 2020.

James Middleton praised his black cocker spaniel, Ella, for saving him from the "depths of depression", and said that she gave him "purpose and reassurance".

The royals have reportedly had a long history of breeding their dogs.

For the first time last week, Queen Camilla revealed a photograph of her rescue puppy Moley.

The King had his first pooch, an Italian truffle-hunting dog named Snuff, in 20 years, the Sun reported. The late Queen Elizabeth II was also known for her corgis and throughout her life, owned more than 30 digs.