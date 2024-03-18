Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, may address public over health concerns, recent surgery soon: Report

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, who has been out of the public eye since her surgery in January, is expected to discuss her health and well-being at a public engagement next month, according to a New York Times (NYT) report citing a British newspaper. Princess of Wales Kate Middleton(via REUTERS)

“They are at their most open when out interacting with members of the public and I can see a world in which the princess might discuss her recovery out on engagements,” a royal insider told The Times of London on Saturday, the NYT report said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The source, according to NYT, also mentioned that the couple “will want to be clear and more open but they’ll do it when they feel ready.”

As per the source who also spoke to the Sunday Times, “They are at their most open when out interacting with members of the public and I can see a world in which the princess might discuss her recovery out on engagements. If she was going to do it, that’s how she would do it.”

Speculation about the Princess of Wales condition has intensified during her absence following abdominal surgery on January 16. Rumours heightened this week after Kensington Palace issued an altered photo of the royal with her three children on Mother's Day in the UK, prompting Kate to apologise.

Kate's return to royal duties

The Sunday Times report further said that Kate's anticipated return may not be until April 17, coinciding with the conclusion of her children's school break. Moreover, recent sightings suggest she has visited Lambrook School, attended by Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, in the past few weeks.

Regarding the timeline of public engagement, Kate’s friend reportedly told the British newspaper that “they will want to be clear and more open, but they’ll do it when they feel ready. I would expect that to be her instinct and it will be her call. They’re not going to be rushed.”

This marks the return of Kate's three children to Lambrook School near Ascot following their Easter break. Earlier this week, Kate publicly apologised after a ‘kill’ notice was issued for her family portrait featuring her three children. According to a source close to the couple, Kate's sole oversight was neglecting to inform her team that she had personally edited the photos.