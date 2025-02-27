Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez among Blue Origin's planned all-female crew to space

Reuters |
Feb 27, 2025 09:33 PM IST

SPACE-BLUE ORIGIN/CREW (PIX):Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez among Blue Origin's planned all-female crew to space

Feb 27 - Pop star Katy Perry and journalists Gayle King and Lauren Sanchez, who is also billionaire Jeff Bezos' fiancée, are set to blast off into space on a Blue Origin rocket, marking the first all-female flight crew in more than six decades.

Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez among Blue Origin's planned all-female crew to space
Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez among Blue Origin's planned all-female crew to space

The New Shepard rocket, a 59-foot tall suborbital spacecraft, will carry the crew to the Kármán line, the internationally recognized boundary of space, Bezos-owned Blue Origin said in a statement.

Passengers will experience a few minutes of microgravity before returning to Earth via parachute-assisted landing in the West Texas desert.

NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, bioastronautics researcher Amanda Nguyen and movie producer Kerianne Flynn will make up the rest of the crew.

The company has not disclosed a date for the mission.

This is the 11th human flight for the rocket and its 31st overall. The last recorded all-female spaceflight was the 1963 solo mission of Soviet cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova, the first woman in space.

New Shepard's first crewed flight in July 2021 carried Jeff Bezos and his brother Mark.

The rocket has since taken former NFL player Michael Strahan and Star Trek actor William Shatner, who became the oldest person in space at the age to 90.

The company's giant New Glenn rocket blasted off from Florida last month on its first mission to space, an inaugural step into Earth's orbit for Jeff Bezos' space company as it aims to rival SpaceX in the satellite launch business.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On