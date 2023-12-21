close_game
Kidnapped British businessman rescued in Ecuador, nine arrested

Kidnapped British businessman rescued in Ecuador, nine arrested

Reuters
Dec 21, 2023

Colin Armstrong, who was also Britain's former honorary consul in the industrial city of Guayaquil, was abducted on Saturday.

Police in Ecuador rescued a prominent British businessman on Wednesday morning, four days after he was kidnapped, authorities said.

Britain's former honorary consul to Guayaquil Colin Armstrong.(AFP)
Colin Armstrong, who was also Britain's former honorary consul in the industrial city of Guayaquil, was abducted on Saturday.

He was released and was now safe, General Cesar Zapata, Commander General of the Police, wrote on X.

Zapata added that nine people had been apprehended in the operation - one foreigner and eight Ecuadoreans - without giving further details.

Zapata later told reporters that a Colombian woman was kidnapped along with Armstrong before being abandoned in a residential area of Guayaquil, with alleged explosives attached to her that turned out to be fake.

Police carried out more than 30 raids on homes, uncovering grenades, firearms, ammunition and drugs. They also located a vehicle they say was used for the kidnapping.

The kidnapping was economically motivated, police said, without giving further details and confirming the investigation remains opened.

"We will not allow impunity. Police actions continue," Interior Minister Monica Palencia added on the social media platform.

Armstrong was taken from his home in the town of Baba in Los Rios province, Ecuavisa and other local media outlets reported.

Kidnapping for ransom has become increasingly common in Ecuador amid rising crime largely attributed to drug trafficking gangs.

Britain's ambassador in Ecuador, Chris Campbell, thanked the police for the rescue.

"We are delighted that Colin Armstrong OBE, our former honorary consul in Guayaquil, has been safely released," Campbell wrote on X.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Natalia Siniawski; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Daniel Wallis)

