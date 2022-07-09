This ex-Lankan cricketer shares video of protesters outside Rajapaksa's palace
Former Sri Lankan cricket captain Kumar Sangakkara on Saturday tweeted a video of protesters outside president Gotabaya Rakapaksa's residence in Colombo. “,” said Sangakkara while sharing the video of thousands of protesters standing outside the presidential palace. Several protesters also stood at the threshold of the presidential residence.
The former wicketkeeper-batsman's tweet has garnered nearly 5,000 likes and has been retweeted by about 900 Twitter users.
Police had imposed a curfew in Colombo and several other main urban areas on Friday night but withdrew it Saturday morning amid objections by lawyers and opposition politicians who called it illegal.
Sri Lanka is witnessing the largest protests calling for the resignation of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who has reportedly fled amid the stir. Protesters shouted ‘Gota! Go Home’s as they stormed the presidential palace. The island nation is witnessing the worst economic crisis since 1948. Due to shortage of foreign reserves, the Lankans are struggling for fuel, food and medicines.
Sanath Jayasuriya, Sangakkara's teammate and former captain, also joined the protests calling for Rajapaksa's resignation. “I always stand with the People of Sri Lanka. And will celebrate victory soon. This should be continue without any violation," he tweeted.
The economic crisis has triggered massive protests ongoing for the past several months, with the protesters blaming the ruling Rajapaksa family. Rajapaksa's brother Mahinda Rajapaksa had resigned as the prime minister in May after violent protests led to him seek safety at a naval base.
A new prime minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe, took over in May to help steer the country out of the crisis. Meanwhile, Rajapaksa has held on to power despite growing calls for him to quit.
-
Sri Lanka crisis: Video shows the moment protesters stormed president's palace
Thousands of protesters demanding the resignation of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa breached security barricades and entered his official residence, braving tear gas and water cannons as the leader left the compound. His secretary Gamini Senarath said he could not contact the leader currently and didn't know his whereabouts. A video that surfaced on social media shows a sea of protesters storming the presidential palace in Colombo.
-
The Weeknd’s concert cancelled, millions affected by major network outage in Canada
Millions of Canadians were left without Internet or mobile connectivity after one if the country's biggest telecommunications networks failed on Friday, in an outage spanning 20 hours and counting. The countrywide outage of the Rogers network that began at around 4.30am on Friday (Eastern time) impacted not just users of mobile phones or home or business Internet subscribers, but also threw some government services offline. No reason has yet attributed for the outage.
-
‘Your bastion has fallen’: Sanath Jayasuriya joins protest against Gotabaya
As thousands of Sri Lankan protesters demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa entered his official residence in Colombo after breaking the barricades on Saturday, former Sri Lanka cricket captain Sanath Jayasuriya said he has never seen the country united like this to “throw out a failed leader”. He also joined the protesters and said he always stands with the people of Sri Lanka.
-
VIDEO | This Sri Lankan cop received applause from protesters. Why?
The chorus for Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation as Sri Lankan president intensified as protesters stormed his residence in Colombo. The under-fire president has reportedly fled amid the protests. Thousands of protesters in Colombo broke through the barricades and stormed Rajapaksa's residence in one of the largest anti-government protests in the country hit by acute economic crisis, several agencies and Sri Lankan media reported. Many blame the country's decline on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
-
'Shinzo Abe 1954-2022': Time magazine pays tribute to ex-Japan PM
Time magazine has unveiled the cover of its forthcoming issue featuring ex-Japan prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated Friday while making an election speech in the western city of Nara. Abe, 67, was shot twice with a homemade shotgun and died at the Nara Medical University after blood loss from his wounds.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics