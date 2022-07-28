Kyiv says Russian forces have captured Ukraine's second largest power plant
Russian forces have captured Ukraine's second biggest power plant and Moscow is undertaking a "massive redeployment" of troops to three southern regions, a senior adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday.
Russian-backed forces had earlier announced the capture of the Soviet-era, coal-fired Vuhlehirsk power plant.
"They achieved a tiny tactical advantage - they captured Vuhlehirsk," presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said in an interview posted on YouTube.
-
UK grid warns energy costs could skyrocket amid Russia gas curbs
Britain faces “knock-on impacts” for the country's energy supplies such as rocketing prices if Russia cuts off natural gas flows to Europe, according to National Grid Plc. “It is clear that the cessation of flows of gas into Europe could have knock-on impacts, including very high prices,” National Grid said Thursday in its early outlook for winter. Also read: Russia to exit International Space Station by 2024.
-
Monkeypox: Europe, US worst hit; account for 95% of diagnosed cases, says WHO
Europe and the Americas have been affected the most by the monkeypox outbreak, Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told journalists here on Wednesday. ALSO READ India isolates monkeypox virus, first step to vaccines These two regions have reported 95 per cent of the diagnosed cases, he said, warning against stigma and discrimination in monkeypox messaging. Over 18,000 monkeypox cases have been reported to the WHO from 78 countries.
-
US July 4 parade shooter charged on over 100 counts: officials
US authorities on Wednesday indicted the 21-year-old man accused of carrying out a deadly mass shooting at a July 4 parade near Chicago on 117 counts of murder and other charges, according to an official statement. A young man with a history of mental illness, Robert Crimo, opened fire on an Independence Day parade in an affluent Chicago suburb, killing seven people and injuring dozens more.
-
Protesters enter Iraqi parliament, chant curses against Iran
Hundreds of Iraqi protesters breached Baghdad's parliament Wednesday, chanting curses against Iran, in a protest against the selection of a nominee for prime minister by Iran-backed parties. Some were seen walking on tables and waving Iraqi flags. Only security forces were inside the building and they appeared to allow the protesters in with relative ease. The breach came amid the biggest protest since Iraqi elections were held in October.
-
As monkeypox cases cross 18K globally, WHO advises reducing sex partners
WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday urged men at risk of catching monkeypox to consider reducing their sexual partners “for the moment” following the UN health agency declaring the escalating outbreaks in multiple countries to be a global emergency. He called for those at risk to take steps to protect themselves. The UN agency is recommending vaccination for high-risk groups, including healthcare workers, and men who have sex with men with multiple sexual partners.
