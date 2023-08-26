Las Vegas: Guests diagnosed with Legionnaire's disease during stay at hotels

In a news release on Thursday, the Southern Nevada Health District said guests who stayed at two Las Vegas hotels, The Orleans Hotel & Casino and Caesars Palace have tested positive for Legionnaire's disease. The disease is a lung infection, caused by a bacterium called Legionella.

The disease is a lung infection, caused by a bacterium called Legionella. It can lead to fever, headache, cough and shortness of breath. It can be contacted by breathing in mist or swallowing water that is contaminated by the bacteria.

It is detected on buffered charcoal yeast extract agar, which is why the restaurants could be the source of the spread of this disease.

As per SNHD, the guests who have been diagnosed with the disease at the Caesars Palace stayed at the hotel in the past 12 months. Guests who stayed at the hotel from August 1, 2023, to August 23, 2023, and have experienced symptoms have been asked to report their illness to the health district.

Recent environmental testing did not detect the bacteria in the hotel, and only guests who stayed at the hotel during that time are being notified to check if they have contracted the disease.

The Orleans Hotel & Casino confirmed two cases of the disease earlier this year. However, a third guest has confirmed the detection of the disease.

Guests who stayed at the Orleans dating back to August 1, 2023 and have experienced symptoms are advised to report their illness.

The hotel continues to cooperate with the health officials and is "undergoing remediation and environmental testing to ensure elimination of the bacteria to protect the health and safety of its guests," said SNHD.

David Strow, spokesman for Boyd Gaming Corporation, which owns the Orleans, said in a statement, “The health and safety of our guests are extremely important to us, and we have extensive measures in place to minimize risk to our guests.”

According to government data, about 10,000 cases of Legionnaire's disease were reported in the states in 2018.