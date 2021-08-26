Left thousands of Americans at 'whim of Islamic extremists': Trump sharpens attack on Biden

Former US President Donald Trump has sharpened his attack against his successor over the latter's domestic as well as foreign policy, especially with Afghanistan. Trump said in a statement that President Joe Biden has left thousands of Americans at the “whim of Islamic extremists”, calling it the “single greatest humiliation” in the history of the US in Afghanistan.

The former commander-in-chief said that Biden's policies have created a “living national nightmare” by sabotaging the economy, caving to China, and leaving the US borders wide-open to “deadly drugs, vicious crime, and unlimited illegal immigration at home.”

“I created the most secure border in history. Biden has created the single most catastrophic border disaster in history—by far,” he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump had accused Biden of surrendering Afghanistan to terrorists by pulling our military before US citizens. He claimed that out of 26,000 evacuated people, only 4,000 were Americans, suggesting that thousands of terrorists have been airlifted out of Afghanistan and dropped into neighbourhoods around the world.

“What a terrible failure. NO VETTING. How many terrorists will Joe Biden bring to America? We don’t know!” he said.

Trump has released dozens of statements attacking Biden since the Taliban captured Afghanistan’s national capital earlier this month.

On Wednesday, US secretary of state Antony Blinken said about 1,500 Americans may be awaiting evacuation from Afghanistan, indicating that the Biden administration will be able to airlift the remaining US nationals before the August 31 deadline.

Meanwhile, two separate blasts in Kabul has left several killed and dozens injured including three US Marines.