Liberal MPs urge Trudeau to resign ahead of next federal elections

Toronto: Multiple MPs belonging to the ruling Liberal Party have called upon Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to resign ahead of the next federal elections in the country during the course of a meeting, on Wednesday.

The Liberal Party caucus meeting in Ottawa also witnessed 24 MPs signing a letter seeking Trudeau’s resignation, according to Canadian media reports. At least 20 MPs openly called for him to leave the post during the meeting, and dissidents have given a deadline of October 28 for him to act upon their demands, which includes a secret ballot on his leadership.

As he exited the meeting, Trudeau was seen smiling. He told reporters, “The party is strong and united.”

No current Cabinet Ministers are believed to be supporting the dissidents. One of Trudeau’s closest confidants, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marc Miller that this was “something that has been simmering for some time and it’s important for people to get it out.”

According to media reports, Trudeau’s response to the revolt within the party was that he would “reflect” on the feedback. He has repeatedly asserted he will lead the party into the next Federal elections, which are scheduled for October next year.

Trudeau’s personal popularity and the fortunes of his party have suffered over the past 18 months due to a housing affordability crisis, growing sentiment against high levels of immigration and cost of living issues.

According to a survey released by the agency Abacus Data on Tuesday, 47 per cent of respondents want Trudeau to resign as PM while another 21 per cent said he could remain in the post but not run in the next elections.

“Among Canadians who living in a Liberal seat, 57% want their MP to call on Justin Trudeau to resign and not run again while 24% want their MP to defend him and encourage him to run again. 19% are unsure,” the survey noted.

According to the Poll Tracker from the outlet CBC News, the opposition Conservative Party enjoys a hefty lead over the incumbents, with 42.5 per cent supporting translating to a majority of 217 seats in the House of Commons. Conversely, the Liberals have just 23.2 per cent backing, making for only 61 seats.