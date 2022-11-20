Massive storm hits western New York, snowfall tops 6 feet in some parts

A massive snowstorm has struck the western part of New York in the United States with snowfall topping six feet in some parts, as per reports. The storm is reported to have forced road closures, partial driving bans and flight cancellations for the weekend. The snowfall is said to have rivalled the massive amounts that fell during similar storms in 2014 and 1945.

According to a report by CNN, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said that crews have been working tirelessly to manage the situation. Orchard Park - where the National Football League's Buffalo Bills, professional American football team, is based - is said to have received 77.0 inches of snow in the last 48 hours.

Videos of the worst-hit areas surfaced on social media. A twitter user said, “Insane snowfall rates 5-6”/hr with 35 mph wind gusts within this extreme lake effect band off Lake Erie hammering the South Buffalo area. Blizzard conditions within this band get off the roads! (sic)” According to local media, the snowfall on Saturday was the second highest daily on record for any November day since 2000.

A clip tweeted by Buffalo Weather network captured an aerial view with houses entirely wrapped in snow.

The lake-effect storm, caused by cold air picking up moisture from warmer lakes, created narrow bands of windblown snow that dumped feet of snow in some communities, while leaving towns a short drive away relatively unscathed, AP reported, further adding that it wreaked havoc on some roadways, as trucks that took to smaller back roads to avoid a closure on parts of an interstate in the area ended up in mass gridlock that Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz described on social media as “tractor-trailer demo derby day."

(With inputs from AP)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON