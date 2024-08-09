Meghan Markle reportedly owns THIS much of Princess Diana's jewellery

While alive, Princess Diana, especially before her untimely death in a ghastly car accident in Paris in 1997, strongly expressed a desire for the many pieces of jewellery. In a letter, she expressed that she wished her jewellery to go to her two sons, William and Harry, with a wishful thought that their wives appreciate wearing them. Meghan Markle's holds Princess Diana's aquamarine ring(Getty Images)

Diana's message was: “I would like you to allocate all my jewellery to the share to be held by my sons so that their wives may, in due course, have it or use it. I leave the exact division of the jewellery to your discretion.”

Since then, Princess Diana's jewellery collection has continued to hold immense emotional value and significance among the two royal brothers. Over the years, Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, has been seen wearing several exquisite pieces from Diana’s collection, which the diamond experts at Steven Stone have valued at a staggering $508,900.

ALSO READ| Prince Harry recounts how once Meghan Markle bonded with King Charles III: ‘One night…’

Meghan first wore Diana's gold cuff bangle in a Australia tour

Luxury jewellery expert Maxwell Stone told The Express, “Another particularly sentimental piece is Princess Diana's gold cuff bangle, which Meghan first wore during her royal tour of Australia with Prince Harry in 2018.” This beautiful bangle, adorned with two large cabochon sapphires estimated to be 5 carats each, is believed to be worth around £25,000 ($31,690).

“Traditionally, it is believed that sapphires have calming properties, promote peace and pristine rest, helping to slow down the mind.”

Another iconic piece now in Meghan’s possession is the striking aquamarine ring that Princess Diana famously wore. Meghan first wore this ring at her wedding reception to pay tribute to Prince Harry's late mother.

ALSO READ| Eric Trump calls Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'spoiled apples' and suggests…

Prince Harry took great care in designing the Duchess' engagement ring, a piece of jewellery that “didn’t belong to Diana”, ensuring that it would honour his mother’s memory. “The ring is obviously yellow gold because that's Meghan's favorite and the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana and the little diamonds either side are from my mother's jewelry collection, to make sure that she's with us on this crazy journey together,” he told BBC.