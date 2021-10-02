Melania Trump had Google alerts set up for herself | 5 takeaways from new book

Former first lady Melania Trump was dubbed as ‘Rapunzel’ by the US secret service because of her “extreme” habit of avoiding public appearances, a White House aide has revealed in her new book which is ready to hit the stands next week. In her memoir, Stephanie Grisham, a former White House press secretary and chief of staff to first lady Melania Trump, has talked about her gradual disillusionment with the first family and resignation following the US Capitol riots on January 6.

Here are the five things Grisham has revealed about Trump and Melania:

1. The author has claimed Melania Trump refused to condemn the January 6 violence after being asked. “Do you want to tweet that peaceful protests are the right of every American, but there is no place for lawlessness and violence?" Grisham says she asked Melania as the law and order situation in the Capitol deteriorated.

According to the author, Melania Trump sent her back a one-word response, “No.”

2. When the story of Trump’s past affair with adult star Stormy Daniels broke, Melania apparently responded to the infidelity allegations against the US president by tweeting a photo of herself on the arm of a handsome military aide.

“I do not want to be like Hillary Clinton. She walked to Marine One holding the hands with her husband after Monica news and it did not look good,” Melania Trump reportedly told Grisham, referring to Bill Clinton’s affair with then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

3. While Melania, during public appearances, often gave the impression that she didn’t much care about what the media and people thought about her, in reality, she obsessively read every little thing written about her, according to the memoir. Grisham claims that the first lady had Google alerts set up for herself and saw everything.

"Like her husband and all of his kids, Mrs. Trump scrutinized her press clippings like an expert architect focusing on blueprints," writes Grisham.

4. The former White House aide has also talked about Trump’s “unusual interest” in a “young, highly attractive press wrangler” on her team. Trump often queried about the woman’s whereabouts or when she would be travelling with him on foreign trips.

5. In the memoir titled ‘I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House’, Grisham has also pointed to Trump’s “terrifying” temper and his particular contempt for the White House lawyers. “He didn't like them telling him that things he wanted to do were unethical or illegal."

