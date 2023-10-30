News / World News / Nearly 100 dead, missing in Mexico hurricane

Nearly 100 dead, missing in Mexico hurricane

Reuters |
Oct 30, 2023 08:11 PM IST

Mexico Hurricane: Otis battered Acapulco with winds of 165 miles per hour (266 km per hour), flooding the city and tearing roofs from homes.

The number of people dead and missing due to Hurricane Otis, a Category 5 storm which hammered the Mexican Pacific resort city of Acapulco last week, has risen to close to 100, authorities in the state of Guerrero said on Monday.

Mexico Hurricane: People walk next to rubble and damaged trees in the aftermath of Hurricane Otis, in Acapulco, Mexico.(Reuters)
Otis battered Acapulco with winds of 165 miles per hour (266 km per hour) on Wednesday, flooding the city, tearing roofs from homes, hotels and other businesses, submerging vehicles, and severing communications as well as road and air connections.

Evelyn Salgado, governor of Acapulco's home state of Guerrero, said 45 people were confirmed dead and 47 others were missing, citing figures from state prosecutors. Salgado had said on Sunday morning the death toll stood at 43.

On Sunday afternoon, Mexico's federal civil protection authorities said there were 48 dead, consisting of 43 in Acapulco and five in nearby Coyuca de Benitez.

