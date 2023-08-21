Michigan: Missing 14-day-old twins found safe

The 14-day-old twins, Montana Alexander Bridges and Matthew Jace Bridges went missing Sunday night from their home in Livonia, Michigan. Both the boys have been found safe in Detroit by the Michigan State Police and the amber alert issued for finding the duo has been cancelled. Both the boys have been found safe in Detroit by the Michigan State Police.

An amber alert was issued early Monday morning when the twins were abducted, only wearing their diapers, in Livonia.

According to the Michigan State Police, the twins were abducted at around 10:30 p.m. on August 20, 2023, from a Quality Inn Motel on Plymouth Road.

The police gave a description of the abductors, stating they may have been two unidentified females, travelling in a black Jeep Cherokee with chrome trim around the passenger windows and a Michigan registration of EHD1130.

No further information has been provided on whether the abductors have been arrested or not.

The authorities said more information would be provided later.