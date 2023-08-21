News / World News / Michigan: Missing 14-day-old twins found safe

Michigan: Missing 14-day-old twins found safe

ByJahanvi Sharma
Aug 21, 2023 10:58 PM IST

The 14-day-old twins who went missing on Sunday night from Livonia, Michigan were found safe by the Michigan State Police.

The 14-day-old twins, Montana Alexander Bridges and Matthew Jace Bridges went missing Sunday night from their home in Livonia, Michigan. Both the boys have been found safe in Detroit by the Michigan State Police and the amber alert issued for finding the duo has been cancelled.

Both the boys have been found safe in Detroit by the Michigan State Police.
Both the boys have been found safe in Detroit by the Michigan State Police.

An amber alert was issued early Monday morning when the twins were abducted, only wearing their diapers, in Livonia.

According to the Michigan State Police, the twins were abducted at around 10:30 p.m. on August 20, 2023, from a Quality Inn Motel on Plymouth Road.

The police gave a description of the abductors, stating they may have been two unidentified females, travelling in a black Jeep Cherokee with chrome trim around the passenger windows and a Michigan registration of EHD1130.

No further information has been provided on whether the abductors have been arrested or not.
No further information has been provided on whether the abductors have been arrested or not.

The authorities said more information would be provided later. No further information has been provided on whether the abductors have been arrested or not.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out