Home / World News

Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed charged by Pak court with terror financing

Hafiz Saeed is the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), or the Army of the Pure, a militant group blamed by the United States and India for the four-day Mumbai siege, in which 160 people were killed.

world Updated: Dec 11, 2019 13:27 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Lahore
A Pakistani court on Wednesday indicted Islamist militant Hafiz Saeed on terror financing charges.
A Pakistani court on Wednesday indicted Islamist militant Hafiz Saeed on terror financing charges.(PTI)
         

A Pakistani court on Wednesday indicted Islamist militant Hafiz Saeed, the alleged mastermind of deadly 2008 attacks in Mumbai, on terror financing charges, a government prosecutor said.

The charges were read as Saeed was present in the court, Abdur Rauf told Reuters.

Saeed is the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), or the Army of the Pure, a militant group blamed by the United States and India for the four-day Mumbai siege, in which 160 people were killed. The dead also included several foreigners, including Americans.

Pakistan’s counter terrorism police arrested Saeed in July. The indictment came ahead of a world financial watchdog meeting early next year to decide whether to blacklist Pakistan on failure to curb terror financing.

