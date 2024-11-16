Muslim leaders who voted for Trump ‘deeply disappointed’ by pro-Israel cabinet

Muslim leaders in the US, who supported Donald Trump to protest against the Biden administration's support for Israel's war on Gaza and attacks on Lebanon have been deeply disappointed by his cabinet picks, reported Reuters. Muslim voters feel let down by the pro-Israeli picks in Trump's proposed cabinet(AP)

"Trump won because of us and we're not happy with his secretary of state pick and others," said Rabiul Chowdhury, a Philadelphia investor who chaired the ‘Abandon Harris’ campaign in Pennsylvania and co-founded ‘Muslims for Trump’.

Strategists believe that Muslim support was instrumental in helping Trump win Michigan and may have factored into other swing state wins as well, reported Reuters.

However, Trump has picked Republican senator Marco Rubio for secretary of state, though he is a staunch supporter of Israel.

Earlier this year, Rubio has said that he would not call for a ceasefire in Gaza, and that he believed Israel should destroy "every element" of “vicious animals” Hamas.

Trump has also nominated pro-Israeli conservative Mike Huckabee as the next ambassador to Israel. Huckabee is a strong supporter of the Israeli occupation of the West Bank and has called a two state solution in Palestine "unworkable".

Another pro-Israeli pick has been republican representative Elise Stefanik as the US ambassador to the United Nations, who called the UN a "cesspool of antisemitism" for its condemnation of deaths in Gaza.

Rexhinaldo Nazarko, executive director of the American Muslim Engagement and Empowerment Network (AMEEN), said Muslim voters had hoped Trump would choose cabinet officials who work toward peace, and there was no sign of that.

“It seems like this administration has been packed entirely with neoconservatives and extremely pro-Israel, pro-war people, which is a failure on the on the side of President Trump, to the pro-peace and anti-war movement,” he said.

Hassan Abdel Salam, co-founder of the ‘Abandon Harris campaign’, said, “It's like he's going on Zionist overdrive. We were always extremely skeptical ... Obviously we're still waiting to see where the administration will go, but it does look like our community has been played.”

Massad Boulos, the Lebanese father-in-law of Trump's daughter Tiffany, met repeatedly with Arab American and Muslim leaders and had promised voters that Trump was a candidate for prace who would end the wars in the Middle East.

During his presidential campaign, Donald Trump made several visits to cities with large Arab American and Muslim populations,saying that he loved Muslims and called Muslims for Trump “a beautiful movement”.

Lebanese-American Rola Makki, Muslim vice chair for outreach of the Michigan Republican Party, stated that “I don't think everyone's going to be happy with every appointment Trump makes, but the outcome is what matters.”