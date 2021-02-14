Myanmar army ask locals to report visitors as cops hunt for protesters
Myanmar's army reinstated a law requiring people to report overnight visitors to their homes, as police hunt supporters of protests that have rocked the country since a military coup on Feb. 1.
The amendment to the Ward or Village Tract Administration Law, announced late on Saturday on a military-run Facebook page, is the latest in a raft of legislative changes introduced by the army.
The former civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been detained alongside her cabinet, had repealed the requirement, a relic of decades of army rule.
Under the amendment, residents face a fine or imprisonment if they do not report guests to local authorities.
Myanmar’s junta on Saturday also suspended laws constraining security forces from detaining suspects or searching private property without court approval and ordered the arrest of well-known backers of mass protests against this month’s coup.
Also read| Covid update: Natural shield against virus; China blocked data to WHO team
The coup has prompted the biggest street protests in more than a decade and has been denounced by Western countries, with the United States announcing some sanctions on the ruling generals and other countries also considering measures.
As anti-coup protests sprang up again in the biggest city Yangon, the capital Naypyitaw and elsewhere on Saturday, the army said arrest warrants had been issued for seven high profile critics of military rule over their comments on social media.
People should inform the police if they spot any of those named and will be punished if they shelter them, the army’s True News information team said in a statement.
The Assistance Association for Former Political Prisoners, a Myanmar monitoring group, said at least 384 people have been detained across the country since the coup, mostly in night raids.
Residents in major cities have formed patrol groups to defend themselves against the police and common criminals.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU to speed approval of variant-modified coronavirus vaccines: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar army ask locals to report visitors as cops hunt for protesters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trains halted, scores injured as Japan cleans up after strong quake
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden aide Ducklo resigns over report he threatened reporter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What's next for Donald Trump, the Republican Party and Joe Biden?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK meets key Covid-19 vaccine target, opening path to lifting lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump's journey from poll defeat to acquittal in second impeachment trial
- The Senate acquits Trump by a vote of 57 to 43, failing to muster the 17 Republicans that the prosecution needed to convict the former president.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here’s why seven GOP Senators voted to convict Donald Trump
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After not-guilty vote, McConnell says Trump morally responsible for Capitol riot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 killed, 2 injured in NYC subway stabbing attacks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 50 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered: US CDC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Roaring Kitty to testify on GameStop alongside hedge fund managers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump 'morally responsible' for Capitol riot: McConnell after not-guilty vote
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Guinea suffers first Ebola deaths since 2016
- Remy Lamah told AFP officials were "really concerned" about the deaths, the first since a 2013-2016 epidemic -- which began in Guinea -- left 11,300 dead across the region.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump acquitted: Senate votes 57-43 at impeachment trial
- A two-thirds majority of the 100 senators was needed at Trump's impeachment trial for conviction, but it fell short in a 57-43 vote.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox