Another earthquake hits Myanmar amid rescue efforts - over 150 dead, hundreds injured

Another earthquake, with a magnitude of 4.2 on the Richter Scale, hit Myanmar late on Friday, the National Center for Seismology reported. This comes hours after a powerful 7.7 magnitude quake rattled much of Southeast Asia. Over 150 were confirmed dead and hundreds were injured after the first earthquake. Rescue efforts in Myanmar after a massive earthquake on Friday(AFP)

Details about the latest earthquake in Myanmar were being reviewed by the NCS at the time of writing this story.

Earlier in the day, the Myanmar military junta declared a state of emergency in six regions after Friday's devastating earthquake, Al Jazeera reported. Casualties are expected to rise as search and rescue efforts are underway across Myanmar and Thailand, officials said. The quake was felt in Bangkok, where at least eight people died and nine were injured after an under-construction high-rise collapsed. Police said that more than 100 people were missing.

President Donald Trump said the United States will help Myanmar. “We’re going to be helping. We’ve already spoken with the country," the 78-year-old said from the Oval Office on Friday. Pope Francis offered prayers to the victims.

"The pope has been informed of the disaster in Myanmar and is praying for the dramatic situation and for the many victims, also in Thailand," AP quoted the Vatican as saying.

After the 7.7 magnitude earthquake, Thailand prime minister declared Bangkok as an ‘emergency zone’.

PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra ‘immediately instructed the Ministry of Interior to declare Bangkok an emergency zone, and to notify provinces nationwide to treat the situation as a national emergency, enabling immediate public assistance if needed,’ according to a statement from his office

“The Prime Minister is returning to Bangkok immediately and urges the public to avoid high-rise buildings, use stairs only, and remain calm. All government agencies have been briefed, and schools have been instructed to send children home early.”