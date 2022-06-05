Myanmar to see first executions in decades: Reports
Marking the first judicial executions in Myanmar in decades, two people will be executed in the country by the military junta, CNN reported citing the junta on Saturday.
"It's confirmed that Phyo Zayar Thaw and [Ko] Jimmy would be on the execution list," junta spokesperson Zaw Min Tun said as quoted by CNN, without giving a date.
In January 2022, veteran democracy activist Ko Jimmy and former National League of Democracy lawmaker Phyo Zayar Thaw were sentenced to death, according to a statement by Myanmar's Office of the Commander-in-Chief of Defense Services.
The junta accuses the two men of being "involved in terrorist acts such as explosion attacks, killing of civilians as informants," the junta spokesperson said, CNN reported.
According to the news network, it's unclear whether Phyo Zayar Thaw and Ko Jimmy have denied the charges levied against them.
On Friday, the UN said that it was "deeply troubled" by the decision, calling it a "blatant violation to the right to life, liberty and security of person," spokesman for the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said in a briefing, referring to an article in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
"The Secretary-General reiterates his calls for the respect of people's rights to freedom of opinion and expression and also to drop all charges against those arrested on charges related to the exercise of their fundamental freedoms and rights," Dujarric added, CNN reported.
According to Amnesty International, news of the resumption of executions is "shocking." They called on authorities to "immediately" drop the plan and for the international community to step up intervention efforts.
"The death sentence has become one of many appalling ways the Myanmar military is attempting to sow fear among anyone who opposes its rule, and would add to the grave human rights violations, including lethal violence targeted at peaceful protesters and other civilians," Amnesty International tweeted.
5 teens wounded in shooting at West Texas house party
The teens, ranging in age from 16 to 18, were wounded about 1 am Saturday at a home in Socorro, a town on the Mexican border near El Paso, said Socorro police Chief David Burton. As many as 100 people were there. Partygoers said the shooting erupted after a fight broke out between two groups, Burton said.
London beer prices top £8 a pint for first time, FT reports
The average price of a pint of beer in Britain has increased to £3.95 this year from £2.30 in 2008, the FT cited CGA as saying. Pubs may need to raise prices further as the cost of barley to make beer jumps with pressures stemming from the war in Ukraine, according to the newspaper.
This country wants to be called 'Türkiye'. Find out why
Earlier this year, the government also released a promotional video as part of its attempts to change its name in English. The video shows tourists from across the world saying “Hello Türkiye” at famous destinations.
Nepal plane crash: Aviation rules tightened after tragic deaths of 22
Air traffic control lost contact with the twin-prop plane shortly after it took off from Pokhara and headed for Jomsom, a popular Himalayan trekking destination. The wreckage was found a day later, with all 16 Nepalis, four Indians and two Germans who were on board killed.
Four killed, 14 injured as quakes hit southwest China
A shallow 6.1-magnitude quake hit a sparsely populated area in Sichuan province about 100 kilometres (60 miles) west of provincial capital Chengdu, broadcaster CCTV said. It was followed three minutes later by a second quake of magnitude 4.5 in a nearby county where the deaths and injuries occurred, according to CCTV. Footage obtained by the broadcaster showed dozens of schoolchildren screaming and ducking under desks as their building started to shake, before dashing out of the classroom with arms over their heads.
