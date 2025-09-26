NATO, EU have ‘declared war’ on Russia; foreign minister Sergey Lavrov makes big Ukraine claim

Russia’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday accused NATO and the European Union of "declaring war" against Moscow through their support for Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov(AP)

Lavrov was speaking at the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting at the United Nations when he said the Western blocs had crossed the line from providing assistance to directly engaging in the conflict.

“NATO and the EU have basically declared war on my country and are partaking of it directly,” Lavrov said in his address.

His comments come as tensions escalate between Russia and NATO, following allegations that Russian drones and fighter jets violated alliance airspace in recent weeks.

Russia foreign minister's statement echoed earlier remarks by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, who told reporters that “NATO is at war with Russia,” Russia’s state news agency TASS reported.

“It’s evident, and it doesn’t need any additional confirmation,” Peskov said, adding that “NATO is de facto taking part in this war” by providing both direct and indirect support to what Moscow calls the Kiev regime.

The comments follow fresh remark by US President Donald Trump this week. The Republican President called on Ukraine to reclaim all territories seized by Russia “with the support of the European Union,” while describing Washington’s role as selling weapons for allies to supply to Kyiv.

Meanwhile, NATO member Poland said it intercepted at least three Russian drones that crossed into its airspace on September 10.