NATO summit called to prolong Russia sanctions: Joe Biden
- Biden insisted that he had never wielded the threat of sanctions as a form of deterrence, to head off Putin's ordered invasion of Ukraine.
US President Joe Biden said Thursday he had called an emergency NATO summit to ensure international sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine are kept in place over the long term.
"The maintenance of sanctions... (is) increasing the pain.... Why I asked for this NATO meeting today, is to be sure that after a month we will sustain what we're doing -- not just next month, the following month -- but for the remainder of this entire year," he told a news conference at NATO headquarters.
"That's what will stop him," he said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Biden insisted that he had never wielded the threat of sanctions as a form of deterrence, to head off Putin's ordered invasion of Ukraine.
"Let's get something straight. You remember, if you covered me from the very beginning, I did not say that, in fact, the sanctions would deter him. Sanctions never deter. You keep talking about that! Sanctions never deter," he told journalists.
The United States, the European Union and their allies have unleashed several coordinated waves of sanctions on Russia since its February 24 invasion of Ukraine.
The punishment has severely hit Russia's finances and economy, and also target Russian defence companies and oligarchs, as well as Putin and his closest ministers and aides.
Washington and Brussels have warned of further sanctions on Moscow, to increase the cost to it of keeping up its war.
-
Ukraine war: US slaps fresh sanctions on Russia after Biden meets allies
In the latest sanctions, the US will impose complete blocking on over 400 individuals and entities, including Russia's lower house of parliament - Duma and its 328 members, 48 Russian defence firms, and over a dozen of the country's elites.
-
Pakistan PM Imran Khan clutching at last straws to save his government
With the Opposition tabling the no-confidence motion against Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) government tomorrow, Prime Minister Imran Khan has turned so desperate to save his job that he turned 180 degrees in his comments towards Pakistan Army after praising the Indian government for its independent foreign policy and the Indian Army for not being corrupt.
-
What if Putin uses nukes? White House has Tiger Team in place to decide: Reports
The White House has a special team in the place known as the Tiger Team which is tasked to figure out how the United States should respond if Russian President Vladimir Putin decides to use chemical, biological or nuclear weapons in its ongoing war against Ukraine.
-
India now abstains from voting on Russian resolution in UN, skips statement
India maintained its neutral stance on the Rusia-Ukraine situation by abstaining from a resolution brought by Russia on the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. The resolution was not adopted by the United Nations Security Council as it got 2 yes votes from Russia and China.
-
Why Putin's rumoured mistress and daughter are in news amid Russia-Ukraine war
An online petition has been filed urging the Swiss government to not shelter Alina Kabaeva, who is rumoured to be the mistress of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics