Nepal PM Deuba thanks Modi for Covid vaccines, post-quake aid during first meeting

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Tuesday thanked his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for providing vaccines against the coronavirus disease in a timely manner to his country.

Holding talks in person for the first time since taking charge as PM earlier this year, Deuba also thanked the latter for the assistance India provided following the devastating earthquake in 2015. The duo met on the sidelines of the United Nations’ COP26 world leaders summit underway in Glasgow, Scotland.

Addressing a special briefing on Modi's visit to Glasgow, foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said Deuba was thankful for India’s help in rebuilding houses, schools and several cultural sites after the earthquake.

"The Prime Minister of Nepal started by thanking the PM for the assistance that India had provided Nepal in post-earthquake relief -- the construction of 50,000 houses in the Gorkha district. A number of schools and hospitals and a number of cultural sites were restored, which were badly affected by the earthquake. He also spoke about the cross-border oil pipeline which connects part of India and Nepal and the utility of the pipeline," Shringla said.

"He also thanked the Prime Minister for providing vaccines in a timely manner to Nepal, including the one million doses that have just been supplied. He also invited PM Modi to visit Nepal at his earliest convenience," he added.

Earlier in the day, Modi and his Nepalese counterpart noted the excellent cooperation between two countries during the pandemic, particularly through the supply of vaccines, and medical equipment from India to Nepal.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a statement, said this was the first meeting of Modi with Deuba after a telephone conversation between the duo in July this year when the latter assumed office as the Prime Minister of Nepal.

"The two leaders noted the excellent cooperation between India and Nepal during the pandemic particularly through the supply of vaccines, medicines and medical equipment from India to Nepal as well as by ensuring the free flow of goods across the borders," the MEA said.

Both leaders discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation including in the context of ongoing efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the leaders discussed the issue of climate change and Covid-19. "PM @narendramodi met PM of Nepal @SherBDeuba today. In their first engagement since PM Deuba assumed office, the two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen our close bilateral ties. Also discussed climate, COVID-19 & resolved to work together toward post-pandemic recovery," Bagchi said in a tweet.

