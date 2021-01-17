IND USA
Nepalese team first to climb k2, second tallest peak, in winter
At 8,611m (28,251 feet), K2 is the most prominent peak on the Pakistani side of the Himalayas, and the world’s second tallest after Everest.(via REUTERS)
world news

Nepalese team first to climb k2, second tallest peak, in winter

“This was never done by anyone before in winter,” said Karrar Haideri. The 10 climbers had earlier been spread across the different teams, but formed a new group to claim the feat in Nepal’s name.
Agencies, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 04:15 AM IST

A team of Nepalese climbers on Saturday made history by scaling the world’s second highest peak - Pakistan’s K2 - in the winter season, a local Alpine Club official said. The secretary of Pakistan’s Alpine Club, Karrar Haideri, said 10 Nepali Sherpas reached the summit around 5pm.

At 8,611m (28,251 feet), K2 is the most prominent peak on the Pakistani side of the Himalayas, and the world’s second tallest after Everest. Winter winds on K2 can blow at 200kmph and temperatures drop to minus 60 degrees Celsius.

“This was never done by anyone before in winter,” said Haideri. The 10 climbers had earlier been spread across the different teams, but formed a new group to claim the feat in Nepal’s name.

