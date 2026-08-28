‘Netanyahu has panicked Trump’: Iran security chief denies plot to kill US President's son Barron Trump

Iran's security chief Mohsen Rezaei rubbished the reports of plot to assassinate US President Donald Trump's son Barron Trump as lies fabricated by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He hit out at Netanyahu for spreading false information, claiming it was meant to frighten Trump and disrupt his decision-making. Iran's Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Major General Mohsen Rezaei threatened to send Netanyahu to hell.

In an interview broadcast by Lebanon’s Al Manar TV, Rezaei said, "Netanyahu has panicked Trump and disrupted his decision-making by spreading false news about an 'Iranian plot to assassinate Trump. Fearing this news, Trump moved around like a food truck worker."

ALSO READ: Netanyahu recalls talks with Trump on US-Iran peace deal: ‘Can’t reach agreement with those savages'

"These are major lies that Netanyahu managed to trick Trump with," he said in the interview cited by Iranian news agency IRIB on X.

'Plot to kill Barron Trump' A three-minute video broadcast by Iranian state TV discussed a potential plot to assassinate Barron Trump, 20, claiming that he was being monitored and alleging that a $10 million bounty had been offered for his killing.

Major General Rezaei, who is the Iran's Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, claimed that if Iran decided to carry out an assassination, "nothing would prevent" the country from doing so.

He dismissed the reports of plot to kill Barron Trump as "lies that Netanyahu fabricates".

Rezaei threatened to "send Netanyahu to hell" and claimed that the Israeli Prime Minister's actions had brought the "end of the Zionist regime's existence near".

ALSO READ: 'Seriously wounded, but not dead': Trump on Iran's Mojtaba Khamenei

"We will send Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of the Zionist regime, to hell," Rezaei said, according to IRIB.

He also warned of a severe confrontation with the United States if the blockade continues, while saying any renewed conflict with Israel would mark a different phase of the confrontation.

US Secret Service says aware of video broadcast The US Secret Service said on Tuesday that it was aware of a video broadcast by Iranian state television discussing a potential plot to assassinate Barron Trump.

Reuters reported earlier this month that the US has received several warnings from Israel over the past year that Iran intended to assassinate ​ Trump, according to officials, including before a secret Air Force One ruse in Turkey.

Donald Trump 'No. 1 on kill list'? Earlier in July, the US president switched from Air Force One to a smaller military aircraft while returning from NATO summit in Türkiye capital Ankara.

Talking about the incident, Rezaei said, "Trump was scared" after "Netanyahu told him Iran was planning to assassinate him".

“He came to Turkey on that huge plane, and Netanyahu told him that the Iranians are working to assassinate you, so they put him in a food truck and smuggled him like workers," Iran's security chief said.

Trump has described himself as "number one on the kill list for Iran".