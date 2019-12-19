New UK plan to fast-track hiring of Indian doctors, nurses

world

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 18:01 IST

Queen Elizabeth on Thursday outlined the Brexit-focussed agenda of the new Boris Johnson government that includes facilitating the recruitment of doctors and nurses from India and elsewhere, besides a new visa system that treats EU and non-EU citizens alike.

The Johnson government is due to introduce the Withdrawal Agreement Bill on Friday, which will set in motion the process to leave the EU on January 31. Voting on the bill is expected to be held on Thursday evening as part of effort to expedite the process.

The queen said in an address to parliament (akin to President’s address to Indian parliament): “Steps will be taken to grow and support the National Health Service’s workforce and a new visa will ensure qualified doctors, nurses and health professionals have fast- track entry to the United Kingdom”.

“A modern, fair, points-based immigration system will welcome skilled workers from across the world to contribute to the United Kingdom’s economy, communities and public service”, she added. The free movement of EU citizens into the UK will end after Brexit.

The NHS currently is reported to have thousands of vacancies. Several health trusts have launched recruitment drives in India, while several stakeholders have criticised levying annual health surcharge on such medical professionals recruited abroad.

The queen’s address, which is produced by the government of the day, said the Johnson government’s priority is to deliver the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union on 31 January.

“My Ministers will bring forward legislation to ensure the United Kingdom’s exit on that date and to make the most of the opportunities that this brings for all the people of the United Kingdom.”

“Thereafter, my Ministers will seek a future relationship with the European Union based on a free trade agreement that benefits the whole of the United Kingdom. They will also begin trade negotiations with other leading global economies”, she added.

The government’s agenda includes a new counter-terrorism bill in the wake of the recent London Bridge terrorist attack. It would legislate for tougher sentences for serious terrorist offenders and a 14-year minimum term for the worst.