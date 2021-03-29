IND USA
New York has administered 171,419 doses in the past 24 hours, and 1.3 million in the past week.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
New Yorkers 30 and older eligible for vaccine starting Tuesday

“Today we take a monumental step forward in the fight to beat Covid,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said Monday in a statement.
Bloomberg | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 10:50 PM IST

New Yorkers 30 years and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine beginning March 30, and all residents 16 and over will be eligible beginning April 6, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.

“Today we take a monumental step forward in the fight to beat Covid,” Cuomo said Monday in a statement.

Because of limited supply, the statement encouraged residents to be patient and advised them not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.

New York has administered 171,419 doses in the past 24 hours, and 1.3 million in the past week. Thirty percent of New Yorkers have received at least one dose, according to the statement.


