Gasoline tanker explosion in Nigeria kills over 90 persons

AP | ByHT News Desk
Oct 16, 2024 03:38 PM IST

The explosion occurred past midnight in Jigawa state after the tanker driver lost control of the vehicle while traveling on a highway close to a university.

More than 90 people have been killed and 50 others injured after a gasoline tanker overturned in Nigeria and sparked an explosion as dozens of people rushed to the vehicle to scoop up the fuel, police said Wednesday.

Over 50 people have been injured in the incident.(Image for representation.)
Over 50 people have been injured in the incident.(Image for representation.)

The explosion occurred past midnight in Jigawa state after the tanker driver lost control of the vehicle while traveling on a highway close to a university, police spokesperson Lawan Adam said.

“The residents were scooping up fuel from the overturned tanker when the explosion occurred, sparking a massive inferno that killed 94 people on the spot,” Adam said.

