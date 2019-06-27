Nirav Modi’s remand in jail extended to July 25

The Westminster Magistrates Court on Thursday extended the remand of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi in the Wandsworth jail until July 25, two weeks after the high court rejected his appeal on the ground of flight risk, among others.

Modi, 48, appeared via video-link from the jail during the brief court hearing. He was last remanded on May 30. As per law, the remand needs to be renewed every 28 days. The next case management hearing in the magistrates court is due on July 29.

The court is hearing India’s request to extradite Modi to face charges of major financial offences related to a bank of the Punjab National Bank in Mumbai. He has sought bail four times since his arrest in March, but has been denied so far.

