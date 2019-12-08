e-paper
North Korea carries out ‘very significant’ test at satellite launch site: Report

The reported test comes as North Korea has warned it could take a “new path” amid stalled denuclearisation talks with the United States.

world Updated: Dec 08, 2019 07:06 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Seoul
North Korea has carried out a “very significant” test at its Sohae satellite launch site
North Korea has carried out a “very significant” test at its Sohae satellite launch site(via REUTERS)
         

North Korea has carried out a “very significant” test at its Sohae satellite launch site, state media KCNA reported on Sunday.

The report did not specify what was tested, but the site has previously been used to launch rockets into space.

KCNA said the test results would be used for upgrading the country’s strategic status.

The reported test comes as North Korea has warned it could take a “new path” amid stalled denuclearisation talks with the United States.

