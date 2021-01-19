North Korea's trade with China plunges 80% as Covid-19 lockdown bites
North Korea's trade with China plunged more than 80% last year, Chinese customs data has shown, as the isolated country's strict coronavirus lockdown encumbers an economy already burdened by international sanctions.
China is North Korea's top ally and accounts for some 90% of its trade volumes. Two-way trade plummeted nearly 80.7% to $539 million last year from 2019, Chinese customs data released on Monday showed.
North Korea's exports to China totalled $48 million, down about 77.7%, while its imports fell 80.9% to $491 million.
No reason for the lower trade was given but the new data underscored the extent that North Korea has become isolated since it sealed its border last January to ward off the novel coronavirus that had been detected in neighbouring China just a few weeks earlier.
North Korea has not confirmed any cases of Covid-19 but all points of entry have been closed, public transport and inter-state movement rigidly restricted and gatherings of more than five people banned, the World Health Organization (WHO) said recently.
"Continuous surveillance is ongoing, samples are being tested for Covid-19 in 15 laboratories including 13 subnational laboratories," the WHO said in a report.
North Korea's state-controlled economy has long been weighed down by sanctions, imposed to press it to give up its nuclear ambitions. The coronavirus lockdown is compounding the squeeze.
North Korean economic data is sparse but its economy may have shrunk by 8.5% last year, Fitch Solutions said, while the Seoul-based Hana Institute of Finance estimated a contraction of up to 10%.
North Korea replaced most of its cabinet policymakers in a recent reshuffle, including its public health minister, blaming them for "failing to respond actively" to the pandemic and "incurring considerable disruption in implementing state budgets."
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said his five-year economic plan unveiled in 2016 had failed "tremendously" in almost every sector, though he praised workers for maintaining "stable situations" despite the coronavirus.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK lawmakers debate 'genocide' clause to China trade deals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How ‘nuclear football’ handover to occur at inauguration in Trump’s absence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan opposition protests against delay in PM party's foreign funding case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Citizen Trump: The many paths ahead for the ex-President
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hong Kong unemployment rises to highest level since 2004
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden picks transgender woman as assistant health secretary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spain declares disaster-zone status for Madrid, other storm-hit regions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden admin will engage the world 'as it is', not 'as it was': Antony Blinken
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Snowstorm causes 134-car pile-up on Japanese highway, 1 dead
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
European countries struggle to make most of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine doses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'One village, one policy': China keeps it local to battle Covid wave
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China gives no return date for Indian students stranded home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden inauguration day: 3 Democrats to take Senate oath on January 20
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taliban attacks, violence kills dozens: Afghan officials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU slams Bosnia for failing to properly care for migrants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox