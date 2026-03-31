Oil may hit $150-$200 if Strait of Hormuz closure drags on, supplies choke, says expert
While the conflict between US, Israel and Iran – which has also embroiled other countries in West Asia – continues, oil prices have soared this month.
Oil prices may surge to alarming $150 or $200 a barrel if the disruption in energy trade owing to the near-closure of Strait of Hormuz continues for another six to eight weeks, energy market consultancy FGE NexantECA said.
While the conflict between United States, Israel and Iran – which has also embroiled other countries in West Asia – continues, oil prices have soared this month.
“Every week, 100 million barrels of oil is not going through, and every month, 400 million barrels are not going through,” Bloomberg cited Chairman Emeritus Fereidun Fesharaki as saying. Fesharaki told Bloomberg Television that within a period of time, the losses to the market could be “astronomical.”
Also Read | US gas prices reach all-time high since 2022 to $4 a gallon as Iran war escalates
The Strait of Hormuz, which serves as the passage for almost a fifth of the world's energy supply, is closed to all but a handful of vessels. Owing to this, Persian gulf producers are shutting-in millions of barrels of daily supply.
‘Doesn’t matter what the President says’
While US President Donald Trump has, for the past few days, maintained that the talks with Iran have been “productive” and are “going well”, Fesharaki dismissed the effectiveness of verbal interventions on a possible end to the conflict.
“It doesn’t matter what the president says on the political front,” Fesharaki told Bloomberg Television, saying the actual reality of supply disruptions would ultimately lead to an increase in prices. “The market will choke, and the prices will go up,” Fesharaki said.
Also Read | This time is different: $100 oil more painful now than before for India
Apart from Fesharaki, Macquarie Group Ltd has said that oil may hit $200 a barrel if the Strait of Hormuz remains blocked and the disruptions continue. Societe Generale SA also suggested there was scope for “credible spikes” toward $150, Bloomberg reported.
Meanwhile, futures were volatile on Tuesday after a fresh attack on a tanker near Dubai, which led to prices climbing. Oil futures swung after a report by Wall Street Journal stating Trump may be willing to end military operations in Iran despite the strait remaining closed.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORArya Mishra
Arya Mishra is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, and a key member of the digital news team focusing on urgent breaking developments across India and the world. With a sharp editorial instinct and strong reporting skills, Arya covers high-impact crime incidents, public safety and justice issues, political developments, education policy and international affairs, consistently delivering clear, accurate and timely journalism. Her recent reporting highlights include detailed coverage of serious criminal cases, politics as well as analyses of national education reforms and international diplomatic moves. On the world news front, she has written about global trade policy changes and security developments, including tariff shifts by the United States and strategic counter-terrorism strategies being rolled out by Ministry of Home Affairs. Arya thrives in fast-paced environments – running live blogs, crafting in-depth explainers and real-time news coverage that keeps readers informed as stories evolve. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was a part of The Indian Express online team. Outside the newsroom, she is an avid reader, with a love for thriller and suspense fiction, and enjoys music as a way to unwind. With more than three years of experience in dynamic newsrooms, Arya brings curiosity, clarity and commitment to every story she covers.Read More