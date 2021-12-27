e-paper
Oman to reopen airport, borders on Tuesday after mutation scare

Travellers to Oman must show a negative virus test conducted within 72 hours before entering the country and must have health insurance, according to the country’s supreme committee. All travellers must submit to a seven-day quarantine and take another test on the eighth day after their arrival.

world Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 17:55 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Oman is reopening its airport and borders to travelers from December 29 after closing them amid concerns over a newly discovered strain of Covid-19
Oman is reopening its airport and borders to travelers from December 29 after closing them amid concerns over a newly discovered strain of Covid-19
         

Oman is reopening its airport and borders to travelers from December 29 after closing them amid concerns over a newly discovered strain of Covid-19.

Travellers to Oman must show a negative virus test conducted within 72 hours before entering the country and must have health insurance, according to the country’s supreme committee. All travellers must submit to a seven-day quarantine and take another test on the eighth day after their arrival.

Countries across the Middle East shuttered borders on December 21 because the new strain is said to be faster-spreading. Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Oman halted international flights and closed borders for a week.

