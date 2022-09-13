On Azerbaijan-Armenia clash, India asks ‘aggressor side’ to cease hostilities
NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday called on the “aggressor side” in fresh fighting along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border to “immediately cease hostilities” and said bilateral disputes should be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.
External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi referred to attacks along the border between the two countries and said: “We have seen reports of attacks along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, including targeting of civilian settlements and infrastructure on September 12-13, 2022. We call upon the aggressor side to immediately cease hostilities.”
He added, “We believe that bilateral disputes should be settled through diplomacy and dialogue. There can be no military solution to any conflict. We encourage both sides to pursue talks to arrive at a lasting and peaceful solution.”
Armenia has said at least 49 of its soldiers were killed in fighting along the border with Azerbaijan, and that the attacks were carried out because of a dispute over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.
On the other hand, Azerbaijan said its troops returned fire to prevent “large-scale provocations” by Armenia’s military.
Russia said on Tuesday it brokered a truce between Armenia and Azerbaijan after fighting erupted on the border between the two sides this week. The media in Azerbaijan, however, reported the ceasefire has already been broken.
Moscow called on the two countries to “refrain from further escalation of the situation, exercise restraint and strictly observe the ceasefire in accordance with the trilateral statements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia of November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021”, according to a statement from Russia’s foreign ministry.
Russia said it acted after receiving an appeal from Armenia’s leadership to “assist in resolving the situation”.
The dispute over Nagorno-Karabakh dates back to the collapse of the Soviet Union in the late 1980s. The region is controlled by ethnic Armenians but is located within Azerbaijan’s territory. The two countries last clashed over the region in 2020.
Chinese President Xi Jinping vows to 'defend common security' ahead of SCO meet
China's President Xi Jinping on Tuesday vowed to "defend common security" with Kazakhstan, state media reported, aXihe prepares to travel to Central Asia this week. Xi's state visits to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan from Wednesday to Friday will be his first trip abroad since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. He will attend a leaders' summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in the Uzbek city of Samarkand, a stop on the ancient Silk Road.
Surging prices breach US inflation estimation, 0.1% up in August
US inflation was firmer than expected in August, likely keeping the Federal Reserve on track for a third-straight 75 basis-point interest-rate hike. The consumer price index increased 0.1% from July, after no change in the prior month, Labor Department data showed Tuesday. From a year earlier, prices climbed 8.3%, a slight deceleration. So-called core CPI, which strips out the more volatile food and energy components, advanced 0.6% from July and 6.3% from a year ago.
On UN Afghan women report, Taliban's clarification. Then, vehement rejection
Taliban authorities on Tuesday condemned UN accusations that they are violating the rights of women to work in Afghanistan, insisting thousands are employed in the country's public sector. "Working together in one office is not possible in our Islamic system," he said, a day after a United Nations rights expert said there had been a "staggering regression" in women's rights since the Taliban's return to power in August.
On Harry, Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey's about-face from 2019 tell-all interview
In first comments after Harry and Meghan Markle were invited by Prince William and Kate Middleton to Windsor Castle following Queen Elizabeth II's demise, popular TV show host Oprah Winfrey opened up about her thoughts on the royal family. Read more: Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was made over 3 decades ago. A year later, Harry and Meghan announced their move to the United States.
Charles III arrives in North Ireland on first visit as king
Charles III touched down in Northern Ireland on Tuesday on his first visit as king since succeeding his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Read more: London hotel prices surge over 40% ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral The new head of state is visiting all four nations that make up the United Kingdom. In Northern Ireland, he will meet political and religious leaders.
