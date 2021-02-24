Only 15% of AstraZeneca vaccine available in Germany has been used
Germany has administered only 15% of the AstraZeneca coronavirus shots it has available, the health ministry said, as the vaccine faces public resistance after trials showed it to be less effective than alternatives.
The ministry said the vaccine would be offered to people that are in other priority groups after saying earlier this week state workers such as teachers and police would get priority access.
"Nothing must be left behind," a spokesman for the ministry told journalists in a regular briefing on Wednesday.
Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman on Wednesday urged people to trust the vaccine which was developed at Britain's Oxford University, saying it was safe and effective.
Earlier on Wednesday, Germany's health ministry said it expected to receive 16 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the second quarter.
That could represent a shortfall from the company's commitments to deliver about twice that number of doses to Germany in that quarter, according to a contract with the EU that was leaked last week.
Reuters reported on Tuesday that delivery volumes to the European Union were expected to be at half the level AstraZeneca had contracted to supply in the second quarter.
Germany's 16 million doses are in line with this possible shortfall. The country was expected to receive about 34 million AstraZeneca shots in the second quarter, according to a German health ministry internal document seen by Reuters.
In its statement on Wednesday, the health ministry confirmed the German forecasts on deliveries, which were not previously public.
In total, Germany expects 56.3 million doses from AstraZeneca under the EU contract, which is equal to 18.7% of 300 million doses for the EU.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US to admit asylum seekers from hard-hit camp at Texas border
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 23 tonnes of cocaine seized in Europe's biggest haul
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
North Korea enslaving political prisoners to fund weapons programme: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Number of women on UK corporate boards rises 50% in 5 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pak, India can resolve Kashmir issue through dialogue: Imran Khan says in Lanka
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vietnam's first batch of Covid-19 vaccine arrives from South Korea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neera Tanden's committee vote delayed as doubts about confirmation mount
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghana 1st nation to receive coronavirus vaccines from Covax
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Buruli ulcer in Australia: 10 things to know about the flesh-eating disease
- The mode of transmission has not been established yet, which means there are no primary prevention measures for the disease.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Facebook to invest $1 billion in news industry after Australia row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Turkish court convicts executive, two jet pilots in Carlos Ghosn escape trial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Only 15% of AstraZeneca vaccine available in Germany has been used
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Strong G20 action to reverse 'dangerous divergence' in global economy: IMF chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thai court ousts 3 cabinet members found guilty of sedition
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Johnson & Johnson vaccine highly effective against severe Covid-19: FDA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox