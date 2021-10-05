'Our commitment to Taiwan rock solid’: US warns China following airspace incursion bid

The United States termed the recent Chinese military activity near Taiwan as ‘provocative’. The White House in a statement said that it remains concerned regarding the recent incursions made by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army air force into Taiwan’s airspace.

“We remain concerned by the People's Republic of China's provocative military activity near Taiwan, which is destabilising risk miscalculations and undermines regional peace and stability,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters during the daily press briefing.

Washington asked Beijing to cease military, diplomatic and economic pressure and coercion against Taiwan. “We have an abiding interest in peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” Psaki further added.

Beijing marked the founding of the People's Republic of China on Saturday by making the largest-ever incursion into China as it flew 38 Chinese aircraft in two waves on Friday, news agency Reuters reported citing Taiwanese defence ministry.

Psaki said the Biden administration will continue to assist Taiwan in maintaining a sufficient self-defence capability. “We maintain our commitments, as outlined in the three communiques, Taiwan Relations Act, and the Six Assurances,” Psaki said.

The Biden administration said that it has made its concerns regarding Taiwan and its opinion regarding China’s coercive tactics clear earlier on many occasions and will continue to watch the situation very closely. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that the Chinese actions undermine regional peace and stability. “Our commitment to Taiwan is rock solid,” Price said.

In a separate statement, Republican senator Marco Rubio said at least 145 Chinese warplanes flew into Taiwan’s airspace since Friday. The incursion occurred a few days ahead of the Taiwanese National Day celebrations. Rubio also asked Biden to work with allies to curb China’s recklessness in the region.

“If Beijing’s recklessness is not met with international condemnation, Xi Jinping will think he has a green light for further aggression. President Joe Biden must work with our allies to ensure the People’s Republic of China respects the status quo and the sovereign territory of Taiwan and its neighbours,” Rubio said, according to news agency PTI. Rubio further added that these were messages Xi wanted to send to the rest of the free world.

