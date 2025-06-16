Over 30 people hospitalised after Trump's $45mn military parade and birthday celebrations, here's why

DC officials reported that 31 people were hospitalized during the Army's 250th anniversary parade, which drew large crowds to the National Mall. The grand celebration on Saturday evening showcased a spectacular display of military strength and heritage. The event, strongly pushed by former President Donald Trump, featured a huge lineup including helicopters, military planes, 128 tanks, and over 6,000 soldiers marching proudly down Constitution Avenue. DC officials reported 31 hospitalizations during the Army's 250th anniversary parade.(AFP)

In total, 48 individuals were evaluated for medical issues throughout the event, though 17 did not require transportation to the hospital, as reported by FOX 5.

Authorities provide official statement after several hospitalizations

A spokesperson for the DC government revealed to FOX 5, “The District of Columbia reports the following updates regarding its support for the Army's 250th birthday festival and parade.”

They continued,

"As of 9:00 p.m. on June 14, 2025:

The District of Columbia Fire & EMS has had 48 patient contacts and 31 patient transports.

Metropolitan Police Department has reported 0 arrests.”

The spokesperson added, “The National Special Security Event period has concluded; therefore, no additional updates will be provided regarding this activation period."

The officials did not reveal the exact reason for the hospitalisations of over 30 people after Trump’s military parade.

The news comes after a shooting incident broke out during the "No Kings" protest in downtown Salt Lake City at 7:56 p.m. on June 14, 2025. Two peacekeepers (wearing neon green vests) noticed a man, later identified as Arturo Gamboa, 24, dressed in black.

An "innocent bystander" was tragically killed during crossfire between the shooter and the peacekeeping team, as reported by USA Today.

Other details of Trump’s military parade

To ensure security and manage the large crowds, authorities installed over 18 miles of anti-scale fencing and imposed extensive parking restrictions within several blocks of the parade route. Key areas such as the National Mall and Pennsylvania Avenue were also closed off to the public.

The Secret Service estimated that approximately 200,000 people would attend the event. However, the exact number of attendees at the parade is yet to be revealed. There were no reports of any serious injuries, deaths or arrests were reported throughout Saturday, June 14.