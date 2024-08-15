Pakistan: Belgian woman allegedly raped for 5 days, found abandoned on road

A 28-year-old Belgian woman was found with her hands tied on the streets of Islamabad on August 14, Pakistan's 78th Independence Day. Pakistan media reported, citing the police, the woman alleged that she raped for five days, leading to the arrest of a man in connection with the crime. Pakistan media reported, citing the police, the woman was allegedly raped for five days.

Samaa TV reported that the woman was found abandoned on the street, her hands bound behind her back. Nearby residents alerted the police, who responded promptly and rescued her.

The woman told the authorities that multiple men had assaulted her over five days. Preliminary investigations corroborated her account. Based on her statement, the police apprehended a suspect named Tameezuddin.

Following the filing of the case, the woman was taken to a hospital for a physical examination to evaluate her injuries.

One person arrested

Pakistan Today reported that the man was apprehended at his home by Aabpara police officers. Tamizuddin, during his interrogation, contended that the woman was mentally unstable and lacked personal identification and travel documents at the time of the incident.

Police is mulling for further searches of Tamizuddin’s residence to recover any of her belongings.

Authorities have also arranged for Tamizuddin to undergo a medical examination at the same hospital where the victim is being treated. The investigation is ongoing as officials piece together the events leading up to the discovery of the victim, the report added.

Dawn reported that police officials told the outlet that they received information about a woman, who had been abandoned on the roadside in Sector G-6/1-3. When a police team reached the spot, they were faced with a young woman in her mid-20s.

She introduced herself as a Belgian citizen and told police she arrived in Islamabad around six months ago. She claimed that she had been living with a man and alleged that he had repeatedly raped her.

Police also contacted the Belgian embassy, which reportedly had no record of such an individual travelling to Pakistan. They then referred police to the Netherlands mission, since the location she indicated as her native area is near the border between both countries, Dawn reported.

Assistance was also sought from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), but they too seem to have no record of a Belgian woman of the given name having travelled to Pakistan.

More details are awaited in the case.